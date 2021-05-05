Telangana reports 6,361 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Telangana recorded 6,361 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of positive cases to 4,69,722, said the state health ministry on Wednesday.



As many as 51 people succumbed to the disease during the same period, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,527.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 77,704.

The state also witnessed as many as 8,126 recoveries during the same period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,89,491.

The recovery rate of the state is 82.91 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent.

The State Health Department said that 80.1 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic while 19.9 per cent are symptomatic.

Out of the total reported cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,225, followed by Nalgonda with 453 and Ranga Reddy registered 423 new cases.

A total of 77,435 samples were tested for COVID infection on Tuesday, taking the total number of tests conducted to 1,32,67,252. (ANI)

