Telangana reports 7,754 new Covid-19 cases, 51 deaths

The number of cases has been on decline for last few days as the authorities brought down the daily testing to less than one lakh.

The number of infections saw a slight increase from 7,646 on Friday.

Hyderabad, May 1 (IANS) Telangana reported 7,754 new Covid-19 cases and 51 deaths during the 24-hour period.

Government and private laboratories tested 77,930 samples during the 24-hour period till 8 p.m. Friday.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 4,43,360 while the toll rose to 2,312.

The case fatality rate increased to 0.52 per cent but was still lower than national average of 1.1 per cent.

The number of active cases mounted to 78,888. A total of 6,542 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 3,62,160. The recovery rate stands at to 81.68 per cent as compared to the national average of 81.8 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, the health authorities tested 77,930 samples, taking the total number of tests to more than 1,29,83,784 crore. Samples tested per million population improved to 3,48,838.

The daily count of cases in Greater Hyderabad once again crossed 1,500 after dropping to 1,441 on Friday.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad reported 630 and 544 cases, respectively.

Out of 33 districts in the state, only five reported cases in double digits.

Sangareddy district reported 325 cases, followed by 281 in Karimnagar, 279 in Siddipet, 267 in Nizamabad, 255 in Jagtiyal, 242 in Suryapet, 242 in Vikarabad, 231 in Nalgonda, 230 in Khammam, 216 in Mancherial and 208 in Warangal Urban.

--IANS

ms/khz