Telangana resumes registration of properties, vehicles

The resumption of services came following the decision of the Cabinet to allow registration of lands, properties under the Stamps and Registration Department and vehicles registration under the Transport Department during the working days.

Hyderabad, May 31 (IANS) Registration of land, properties and vehicles resumed in Telangana with the extended relaxation hours coming into force in the ongoing lockdown from Monday.

Authorities have allowed booking of slots for registration of documents and other transactions through the Dharani portal. Tehsildar offices will remain open till 1 p.m. and all the slots scheduled for the day will be completed during this period.

Officials said Covid protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance, shall be strictly followed. Only registering persons along with two witnesses will be permitted during the transactions and no outsiders will be allowed.

The State Cabinet on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown by 10 days (from May 31 to June 9). However, the relaxation timing has been extended. There will be no lockdown from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Till Sunday, the relaxation was in effect from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed the police to strictly implement the lockdown from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day.

According to Government Order (GO), all shops, offices and business establishments shall close by 1 p.m.

The lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19 was imposed on May 12 for 10 days. It was later extended for another week.

With the extended relaxation timing, the government decided to allow some economic activity by resuming registration of properties and vehicles.

According to the GO, during the lockdown passenger vehicles will be regulated at the State borders and only passengers with E-passes will be permitted. However, movement of commodities will be permitted without any restrictions.

All public transport services including TSRTC buses, SETWIN, Hyderabad Metro, taxis and auto-rickshaws will be permitted from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, movement of healthcare workers and passengers for accessing emergency medical services will be permitted. Operation of all inter-state bus and transport services including those by private operators shall stand suspended.

"Every person who is required to observe home isolation shall strictly observe the same failing which he/she will be liable for penal action and shifted to Government isolation facility," reads the GO.

