Telangana school forces 180 girl students to get hair cut to save water

Medak (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, 180 girls of the Tribal Welfare Residential School in Medak town here were given a haircut on the orders of the administration in a bid to save water.



The girls studying in the school alleged that they had gotten a haircut as per the orders of the Principal, who had cited a shortage of water in the school hostel behind his decision.

"I did not want to cut my hair, but the Principal asked us to and we had no choice. Even our parents were not informed about us being given a haircut," said Akhila, a Class 6 student.

Other students in the school too agreed with Akhila's statement and added that some of them had even been punished by their family members for cutting their hair.

"My parents were not aware of the fact that we had gotten a haircut from the school. I got beaten by my family members for getting my hair cut," Nandini, a classmate of Akhila said. (ANI)

