Telangana school headmaster held for raping student

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): A school headmaster and his wife was arrested after a minor girl accused him of rape, police said here on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Kolaventi Prasada Rao who is headmaster of Janet George Memorial Residential School, Batasingaram.

CP Rachakonda, Mahesh Bhagwat said, "Today the Rachakonda police apprehended the accused Kolaventi Prasada Rao along with his wife Kolaventi Saradhi. He has raped the minor girl several times and both Prasada Rao and his wife harassed the minor girl and forced her to do household chores."

Bhagwat said the arrest was made based on the complaint lodged yesterday by the 15-year-old class 8 student who stated that she had joined Janet George Memorial School at Batasingaram in the year 2015 in Class 4 and used to stay in the school hostel.The police official said the minor had alleged that the accused, school headmaster and hostel warden used to enter her hostel room when she was asleep and touch her inappropriately and rape her and the same was repeated every week."The accused harassed her mentally and physically. He along with his wife who is working in the same hostel harassed her to do household work like washing clothes, cleaning of household articles etc. If she refused to do the chores they used to beat her up and due to their unbearable harassment, she left the school in June-2019 and she further stated that he is harassing other students in the hostel," the CP said."On receipt of credible information, today the accused persons were apprehended. During confession, Prasada Rao confessed to raping the minor girl at school hostel several times and harassing the victim along with his wife," the CP added. (ANI)