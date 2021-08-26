Telangana schools prepare for reopening from September 1

Excited to welcome students back to school, Swarna Ravi, school principal speaking to ANI said, "We are very excited to meet the students after a long time. The decision made by the government is very good since the students have been facing problems with the online classes.""Their learning from these classes isn't proper. Nothing can substitute physical classes. For the students of higher classes, these classes affect their careers too. School learning would be very helpful for children," she added.Further, she said that the school is strictly following the COVID-protocol. "The school building will be sanitized every day," she added.Assuring the parents of their child's safety, Vasavi Hepsibah Stephen, a teacher said, "Parents need not worry about sending their children to schools because the schools are taking all the necessary safety measures for them.""Every corner of the schools is sanitized properly and after the school starts, the building will be sanitized every day," she added.Speaking to ANI, a parent, Anuradha said that she is very happy about the reopening of schools. "Children have missed school environment for the past one and half years," she added.Further, she said, "The school management is taking safety measures to keep children safe and at an individual level, students must follow social distancing."The Telangana government on August 24 announced that all government and private educational institutions including Anganwadi centres in the state will be allowed to reopen from September 1.Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ordered Ministers and officials of Municipal and Panchayat Raj departments to clean and sanitise all educational institutions and hostels by August 30.Educational institutions in the state were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Addressing the meeting Rao said, "The education system in the state has suffered a lot because of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this wake, we have studied the measures and strategies of different states in the country to reopen educational institutions. We have discussed with the medical and the Health Department, who gave reports that the COVID-19 situation is much under control than the previous months. The public moment is also coming to normalcy gradually." (ANI)