Telangana seeks higher allocation of vaccines, oxygen

The top bureaucrat is monitoring the Covid situation on the direction of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who on Saturday took over health portfolio from Eatala Rajender following allegations that he had grabbed the farmers' lands.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has written to the government seeking more vaccines and higher allocation of oxygen.

Hyderabad, May 1 (IANS) The Telangana government has requested the Centre for enhanced allocation of Covid vaccines and oxygen to the state.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with the top officials to review the situation.

According to a statement released after the review meeting, the government had indicated only 4.4 lakh doses for Telangana for May against a population of 1.72 crore people in the age group of 18-44 years.

The Centre indicated allotment of 8.35 lakh doses for first fortnight of May against a requirement of 30.45 lakh doses for second dose to those above 45 years of age.

Due to constant monitoring, use of IAF aircraft and railway rakes to send tankers to Odisha, oxygen supply is maintained at satisfactory levels. However with the increased occupancy, need for oxygen will grow and efforts are on to augment supplies.

The Chief Secretary has written to government of India to allocate 600 tonnes of oxygen to the state against present allocation of 430 tonnes per day.

It was decided at the meeting that oxygen supply will be created for an additional 10,000 beds in government hospitals taking the total number to 20,000.

Last year in September there were 18,232 Covid beds in the state in government and private Sector. This has been increased to 49,133 beds. Special efforts are on to further increase the number to 60,000 beds.

The meeting decided to set up call centres in all districts to cater to needs of Covid positive patients.

In Greater Hyderabad, call centre will provide support to covid patients.

Another 5 lakh free medical kits to be arranged in addition to the existing stock of 7.5 lakh for covid patients in home isolation and other symptomatic persons. There will be provision of home delivery of medical kits for Covid patients.

A team headed by IAS officer Sandeep Sultania is working to avoid any shortage of essential drugs and consumables.

In view of demand for drugs like Remdesivir, a special team headed by IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan has been constituted to procure adequate quantities for the state.

Senior IAS officers have been appointed as special officers for major Government hospitals in Hyderabad for further improving quality of services.

In the districts, other than Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Collector will be Special officer for biggest hospital in the district. Senior district officers will be Special officers for other hospitals.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had instructed the Chief Secretary to be very cautious about the Covid surge in the state. He also asked him to review the issue thrice a day and personally monitor the situation.

The CM deputed his Secretary Rajasekhar Reddy to regularly monitor the Corona pandemic from CMO.

He also instructed that all the higher officials in the medical and health department to be on high alert and work effectively to free the state from the clutches of Covid as early as possible.

--IANS

ms/sdr/