Telangana set for new phase of vaccination from May 1, fresh guidelines being made

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 28 (ANI): Telangana is all set for the third phase of the vaccination drive starting from May 1, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said on Wednesday.



"As per the instructions of the Central government, from May 1 the inoculation process of people above 18 years to 44 years will be done in Telangana and the state is all set for this phase of vaccination," he told ANI.

He said the vaccinations will be provided free to adults below the age of 44 years.

"New vaccination guidelines are being made. In a very phased manner, the vaccine process in the state will be able to reach out to more people of the state," he said.

He said the state government was coming out with real figures concering COVID-19 and there is nothing to hide.

He said the state government has taken steps against black marketing of drugs used in treatment of COVID-19 patients and of oxygen cylinders.

Rao said some accused have been taken in custody and a committee of senior officers has also been formed to monitor the situation. (ANI)

