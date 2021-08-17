Telangana sets up state, district heritage authorities

The government also constituted committees at district level and a separate body for Greater Hyderabad for the purpose.

Hyderabad, Aug 17 (IANS) The Telangana government on Tuesday constituted the Telangana State Heritage Authority (TSHA) for protection, preservation and conservation of heritage of the state.

The Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department issued an order constituting the committees under Telangana Heritage (Protection, Preservation, Conservation, and Maintenance) Act, 2017, brought to safeguard the state's tangible and intangible heritage.

The Chief Secretary will be the Chairman of the TSHA, and the Secretaries, Tourism and Culture, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Education, and Finance will be members. Director, Department of Heritage will be the 1member convenor.

According to the Government Order, two experts from archaeology, heritage, history background will be co-opted members.

There will be a District Heritage and Precincts Committee (DPHC) for each district except Greater Hyderabad. Headed by the District Collector concerned, it will have the Superintendent of Police, Additional Collector, District Forest Officer, District Education Officer, District Tourism Officer, District Town and Country Planning Officer As members. Assistant Director, Department of Heritage, will be member convenor. Two experts from archaeology, heritage, history background will be co-opted members.

The government also constituted Greater Hyderabad Heritage and Precincts Committee (GHHC) for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)/Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) area. GHMC Commissioner will be the Chairman and Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA the Co-Chairman.

Police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Commissioner of Tourism, District Collectors of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sanga Reddy districts, Chief City Planner, GHMC, Chief Planning Officer, HMDA, Conservator of Forests, Hyderabad, will be members and the Deputy Director, Department of Heritage, the member convenor. The government will nominate two experts from archaeology, heritage, and history background as co-opted members.

