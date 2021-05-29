Telangana takes stern action against pvt hospitals over violation of COVID treatment norms

By Pramod Chaturvedi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 29 (ANI): Telangana has taken stern action against private hospitals for violating COVID treatment norms and so far 10 hospitals have been barred from treating patients infected with coronavirus.



The Office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana on Saturday revoked permissions for treating COVID Patients after receiving complaints against these private hospitals regarding lack of proper attention to the patients by the management and excess and irrelevant charging in addition to the set norms.

As of May 29, (Saturday) 10 Hospitals, (5 hospitals on May 28 and 5 hospitals on May 29) were barred from treating COVID patients after completing the treatment and discharge of patients under their care.

Earlier till May 26, atleast 88 complaints have been received against 64 hospitals. But as of May 29, a total of 115 complaints have been received against 79 hospitals. All the 79 hospitals have been issued show cause notices. (ANI)