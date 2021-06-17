Telangana to implement scheme similar to Andhra's Nadu Nedu, seeks 'no objection certificate' from Jagan govt

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Telangana government has sought a "no objection certificate" from the Andhra Pradesh government over the Mana Badi Nadu Nedu, a school infrastructure development project.



Andhra Pradesh government has responded positively to the same. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in an official statement said, "If this is for the benefit of our Telugu people, we should provide them with the support they need."

Mana Badi Nadu Nedu (Our school, then and now) is a flagship scheme of Andhra Pradesh under which they have developed an end-to-end encrypted software with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The Telangana government had sought out TCS to use the software to do the same, but the company had directed to acquire a formal 'no objection' from the Andhra Pradesh government as it was designed and customized for them.

Reddy had launched the school revamp programme on November 14, 2019, whereby the state government is said to provide Rs 12,000 crores for infrastructure development in schools. (ANI)

