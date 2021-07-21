Telangana to increase retirement age of Singareni workers, employees to 61 years

Telangana Chief Minister Office (CMO) said on Tuesday informed that the CM has instructed Singareni MD Sridhar to decide on the date for the implementation of the new retirement age in the Board meeting to be held on July 26 and announce the same.Based on the requests made by the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham, Coal Belt area MLAs for enhancement of the retirement age, the CM has taken the decision. With this decision, 43, 899 workers, employees and officers of the Singareni will get benefit.The CM also decided to set up Singareni medical college in Ramagundam Assembly segment. Orders in this regard will be issued shortly.The CM held a review meeting here at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday with the public representatives on Singareni area issues-solutions and discussed several issues.In this meeting, Ministers E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Chennur MLA and Government Whip Sri Balka Suman, Pinapaka MLA and government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, Mancherial MLA Divakar Rao, Bhoopalpally MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao, Ramagundam MLA K Chander, Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku, Sirpur Kagaz nagar MLA Koneru Konappa and others participated.On this occasion, the MLAs have brought to the notice of CM about problems in their respective Constituencies. The CM responded immediately to the request made by MLAs that the victims in Singareni area are allotted plots by Singareni and handed over to the Collectors and they should be distributed immediately.The CM has instructed the officials to implement it without any delay, as it would benefit 30,000 people. In the Singareni Open cast areas, Coal mining, pollution caused by transportation, damage of the roads would emerge.In this backdrop, the CM instructed that fund created for the District Mineral Foundation Trust should now be given to district formed according to the approval of the President but not the earlier Combined districts. The CM made it clear that district in Telangana state would mean 33 Districts as notified. The CM said funds for DMFT would be released for the Constituencies under Adilabad, Mancherial, Pedapalli, Bhoopal Palli, Kothagudem, and Khammam districts.The CM said that among the Coal production Institutions, Singareni is becoming the number one in the country. He said the state government is implementing the welfare schemes for the Singareni workers and employees, which no government is implementing in the country. The income of Singareni, which was Rs 12,000 Crore before the state formation, is now Rs 27,000 Crore.The CM also positively responded to the MLAs request that give cash assistance to the Poor to construct houses on their own plots, construct houses in the place of houses built under Indiramma and NTR houses in the past. He said he would discuss the matter and make a decision.The CM suggested to the Coal Belt MLAs to implement the prestigious state government's scheme Dalit Bandhu to the eligible families. He said guidelines in this regard are being prepared. The CM explained to them in detail about the Dalit Bandhu Scheme and how it would usher in a qualitative change in the lives of Dalits. (ANI)