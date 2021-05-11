Telangana to invite global tenders for Covid vaccine

The low vaccine supply has already forced the state authorities to stop vaccination except for those taking the second dose.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad, May 11 (IANS) The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to invite global tenders to procure Covid-19 vaccine on a war-footing.

The government has already announced that the entire population of the state will be vaccinated free of cost.

The Cabinet also approved constitution of a Task Force under the chairmanship of IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to ensure regular procurement and supply of the medicines and injections. The other members of the Task Force include Principal Secretary, Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, GAD, Vikas Raj, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj, Sandeep Sultania and CM's Secretary and Special Officer from the CMO on Covid, Rajasekhar Reddy.

During the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister spoke to the manufacturers of the Remdesivir injections and asked them to supply required quantities of the injections to the state.

The Cabinet instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make Corona related medicines, oxygen and injections like Remdesivir available for hospitals in the private sector along with the government-run hospitals.

It also decided to constitute Committees with ministers as chairpersons in all the districts, along with the Collector, DMHO, and Drug Inspectors.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Ministers to have a daily review meeting at their district headquarters on the corona pandemic.

--IANS

ms/vd