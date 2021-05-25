Telangana to launch special vaccination drive for 'super spreaders'

A high-level meeting decided to take up special drive to vaccinate all the LPG delivery staff, fair price shop dealers, petrol pump workers, auto and cab drivers, vendors in rythu bazaars, fruit, vegetable and flower markets, kirana shops, liquor shops, and non-vegetarian markets.

Hyderabad, May 25 (IANS) The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to launch a special drive to administer Covid vaccine to all potential 'super spreaders'.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting to discuss the issue of vaccinating all super spreaders, and issues relating to identification of super spreaders and other logistic arrangements were deliberated.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, CDMA Satyanarayana, Transport Commissioner M.R.M. Rao, Director, Public Health, Srinivas Rao and other officials attended.

The meeting was held a day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed Harish Rao to prepare guidelines to identify the super spreaders and organise special vaccination centres for them.

After a gap of 10 days, the state on Tuesday resumed vaccination programme. Only those above 45 years and due for second dose are being given the jab.

In another development relating to vaccination, the Health Department permitted private hospitals in the state to start administration of Covid vaccines to people above 18 years.

The private hospitals, which are designated Private Covid Vaccination Centres (PCVCs), can now give the Covid vaccine jabs to eligible individuals.

Director of Public Health Srinivas Rao on Tuesday issued orders permitting the private hospitals designed as PCVCs in the state to carry out Covid vaccination in the hospitals. They can also carry out Covid vaccination in workplaces or on requests made by institutions/companies/gated communities etc.

This will be subjected to registration on the CoWin portal. The private hospitals have been asked to follow Covid vaccination guidelines.

