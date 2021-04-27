Telangana to make 3,000 more oxygen beds available

The Health Minister told reporters that a total of 10,000 oxygen beds are available across the state. He pointed out that when the pandemic broke out, the state had only 1,770 oxygen beds but the government took steps on a war footing to ramp up the numbers.

Hyderabad, April 27 (IANS) Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender announced on Tuesday that another 3,010 oxygen beds will be available at the government-run hospitals in the state within a week.

The Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad has 600 ICU beds. He claimed that it is the only hospital in the country which has all its beds as ICU beds. A decision has been taken to provide oxygen supply to another 400 beds at the Gandhi Hospital.

Steps are being taken on a war footing to provide oxygen supply lines to another 3,010 beds in government-run hospitals within a week. These will include 300 beds each at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Warangal MGM and 200 each at NIMS, MCH Surypaet and Nalgonda Government Hospital.

He announced that Covid treatment services will be launched from Wednesday at the ESI Hospital in Nacharam. A total of 350 beds with oxygen facility will be available at this hospital.

Rajender said that at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), a block meant for general patients has been allocated for Covid infected persons. From Wednesday, 200 beds will be available in this block.

He said CPAP, BIPAP, monitors and ventilators required for another 1,000 beds are being procured.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has also approved the recruitment of 755 doctors and other staff. Doctors, nurses and sanitary staff will be appointed wherever required.

He said the government is taking all steps to contain the spread of Covid-19, claiming that there is no oxygen shortage in the state.

The health department is supplying oxygen to all the districts and IAS officers have been appointed to monitor the distribution of oxygen.

Rajender claimed that Telangana is the first state to use war planes to transport oxygen tankers. He said the state needs 270 tonnes of oxygen every day but it is trying to mobilise 400 tonnes of oxygen to overcome any shortage.

The Chief Minister has clearly told the health department that the government is ready to spend any amount of money, but nobody should die because of oxygen shortage.

Rajender said that arrangements are being made keeping in view the oxygen supply that may be required in case of further increase in the number of Covid patients.

He said the state will get five oxygen generator machines under the PM-CARES Fund. An oxygen generator to produce daily 28 lakh litres of oxygen will be installed at the Gandhi Hospital. Another generator will be installed at the Telangana Institute of Medial Sciences (TIMS) to produce 14 lakh litres of oxygen.

The generator to come up at Khammam Hospital will have 8.5 lakh litres capacity. Bhadrachalam and Karimnagar hospitals will have generators of 4.5 lakh litres and 5.5 lakh litres capacity, respectively. Thus, these machines will produce 62 lakh litres of oxygen which will help overcome any shortage in future, the minister said.

Telangana has also requested the Centre to provide 12 more such machines and he hoped that the state will soon get the approval.

The government is setting up isolation centres for those who are infected by Covid but can't live in isolation at their homes and also as a step-down measure for those were under treatment at the hospitals whose oxygen levels have become normal.

Rajender also demanded that the Centre should procure Covid vaccines and supply them to the states. It is unfortunate that the states are being asked to procure vaccines for those above 18 years of age, he said.

The minister pointed out that the Central government allocated Rs 35,000 crore in the Union budget to tackle the Covid situation.

"One should not forget that whether it is Centre or the states, it is after all public money. It should be remembered that every rupee has come through taxes. Asking the states to procure vaccines is not proper," he said.

The minister also slammed some private hospitals overcharging Covid patients. Some hospitals are not even handing over the bodies for non-payment of bills, he noted.

Rajender said no civilised society can tolerate such behaviour.

He found fault with the hospitals asking patients to bring oxygen cylinders and injections with them or deposit huge money for admission and also those which are not admitting patients despite having insurance and health cards.

He said amid this crisis, the private hospitals should act in a humane manner and should not try to cash in on the situation to make money. He warned that strong action will be taken against such hospitals.

The government has already fixed the rates for Covid treatment at private hospitals. The minister said no private hospital should charge more than Rs 4,000 for general bed, Rs 7,500 for ICU bed, and Rs 9,000 for ventilator bed per day.

Stating that the number of cases is coming down in Maharashtra, he hoped that the cases in Telangana too will come down and normalcy will be restored soon with people practicing self-discipline.

