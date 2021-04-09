Telangana to spend Rs 42 cr every month on assistance to teachers

Over 1.45 lakh teachers and other employees of 10,530 schools will receive Rs 2,000 financial aid and 25 kg rice each from the current month. The monthly assistance will be provided to them till the educational institutions reopen.

Hyderabad, April 9 (IANS) The Telangana government will spend about Rs 42 crore every month to provide financial aid and rice to teachers and other staff working in the recognised private schools in the state.

A day after the decision was taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday held a video conference with the district collectors and officials.

The meeting worked out the modalities for implementing the scheme, which is estimated to cost the state exchequer Rs 42 crore every month. While the government will provide Rs 29 crore financial assistance, rice worth Rs 13.50 crore will be supplied through fair price shops.

Indra Reddy said the education department will provide details to the districts from April 10 to 15. The beneficiaries will be identified by the district collectors after verification between April 16 and April 19.

She said the financial assistance will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries from April 20 to April 24.

Kamalakar said that an action plan was ready to provide rice to the teachers and other staff of private schools, adding that the government will provide quality rice under the scheme.

He asked the district collectors and officials to make the necessary arrangements in this regard. The beneficiaries will be identified at the fair price shop level.

The minister assured that every beneficiary will be provided the assistance. He said despite the financial problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is extending help to all sections of people.

