Telangana: TRSTC bus driver who attempted immolation dies

Hyderabad (Telangana): A bus driver who allegedly attempted to commit suicide during a strike by employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) succumbed to his injuries in hospital here on Sunday.

"The patient, Srinivas Reddy, who was admitted to DRDO Apollo Hospital yesterday with severe burn injuries has passed away today while undergoing treatment," the hospital said in its bulletin.

On Saturday, Reddy, who was among the 48,000 TSRTC employees on strike against the Telangana government, had allegedly tried to end his own life after he poured kerosene and set himself on fire at his residence in Khammam.

Khammam Commissioner of Police, Tafseer Iqbal had said, "The driver Srinivas Reddy, poured kerosene oil on himself and set himself ablaze. He has received 80 per cent burn injuries and has been shifted to Hyderabad for better medical attention." "The family of Srinivas have alleged that he took this step because he was depressed at the state government's behaviour against RTC employees. A case will be registered in the incident," he had added.

Political leaders including Telangana Jana Samithi chief Professor Kodandaram and Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao had visited the hospital and met the bus driver earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, there is a heavy police presence outside the hospital premises to maintain law and order.

Since October 5, the RTC employees have been protesting in Telangana against the statement issued by the state government in regards to sacking over 40,000 employees. The protest entered its ninth day on Sunday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that there is "no question" of having any talks with the agitating 48,000 RTC employees.

Various political parties including BJP, Congress, TDP and CPI have also come together in support of the RTC employees and are demanding the state government to take them back.

Telangana High Court had on Thursday posted the RTC matter for October 15 and asked the state government to submit a detailed report on the issue.