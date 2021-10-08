Telangana urges Centre to undertake caste census of BCs

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (IANS) The Telangana Legislature on Friday passed a resolution urging the Central government to conduct a caste wise census of backward classes while holding general census for 2021.

Both houses of the state legislature passed the resolution unanimously.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who moved the resolution in the Assembly, said that in view of the uplift of poorer sections of the society, it was necessary to maintain accurate statistics for taking up various welfare measures for benefiting poorest of the poor.