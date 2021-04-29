  1. Sify.com
  4. Telangana woman dies of shock after testing Covid positive

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 29th, 2021, 23:00:21hrs
Hyderabad, April 29 (IANS) A 30-year-old woman collapsed and died of shock at a Covid testing centre in Telangana after she learned that she tested positive on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred at Toopran in Medak district of Telangana. According to doctors, Shyamala, a resident of Potarajupalli, was not keeping well for last few days. She was brought to the government hospital by her relatives on Wednesday.

As she had suspected symptoms of Covid-19, she was sent to the testing centre. When she was informed that her test result has come positive, she collapsed due to shock and within a few minutes, died.

She was cremated as per the Covid-19 protocol in Potarajupalli municipality.

According to Shyamala's relative, she was married three years back but had divorced and was staying with her parents.

--IANS

ms/vd

