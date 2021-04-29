Telangana woman dies of shock after testing Covid positive

Hyderabad, April 29 (IANS) A 30-year-old woman collapsed and died of shock at a Covid testing centre in Telangana after she learned that she tested positive on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred at Toopran in Medak district of Telangana. According to doctors, Shyamala, a resident of Potarajupalli, was not keeping well for last few days. She was brought to the government hospital by her relatives on Wednesday.