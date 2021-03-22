Telangana Youth Congress stages protest at State Assembly, demands unemployment allowance

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 23rd, 2021, 04:49:01hrs
Visual from the protest

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Telangana Youth Congress staged a protest at the state Assembly here on Monday demanding the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government to allocate unemployment allowance.

Several Youth Congress leaders including Telangana Youth Congress chief K Shiva Sena Reddy were allegedly arrested during the protest.
"Telangana Youth Congress President K Shiva Sena Reddy arrested during protest at Telangana assembly demanding unemployment allowance to unemployed youth," Telangana Youth Congress tweeted. (ANI)

