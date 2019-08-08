Telangana youth gets death sentence for raping, murdering infant

Warangal [Telangana], Aug 08 (ANI): A local court on Thursday handed a death sentence to a man convicted of raping and killing a 9-month-old girl child.

25-year-old K Praveen of Kumarpally village in Hanmakonda kidnapped the toddler and committed the heinous offence on June 19.

The Warangal District Court convicted the Praveen under Indian Penal Code sections 363, 376, and 302 and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act.



"Today the accused Praveen has been convicted under sections 363, 376, 302 IPC and POCSO Act and have been sentenced to hang till death by the Warangal District Court," Satyanarayana, Advocate and Public Prosecutor, told media.

Praveen had kidnapped the toddler while she was sleeping with her parents on the terrace of their residence. When the family of the victim started looking for their daughter, they caught the convict sexually assaulting her.

The parents of the victim handed over the accused to the police. Soon after this, the girl was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Thereafter, the accused was sent to judicial remand. (ANI)

