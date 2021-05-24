Telangana youth killed in bid to avoid checkpoint (Ld)

The youth riding the bike at a high speed dodged in time to escape the iron rod but the pillion rider's head smashed against the rod. Venkatesh Goud (30) fell off the vehicle and his death was instantaneous.

Hyderabad, May 24 (IANS) In a horrific incident, a youth, riding pillion on a motorbike, was killed as his friend riding the bike tried to evade a forest checkpost during the ongoing lockdown in Telangana's Mancherial district.

Bandi Chandrashekhar, who was riding the bike, did not stop to check on his friend. The incident occurred on May 22 but came to light on Monday with a video going viral on the social media.

According to police, the incident occurred at forest department checkpost on the main road at Tapalpur village in Jannaram mandal.

The police later arrested Chandrashekhar, who was found to be heavily drunk. He was booked for causing death by negligence.

According to Akhil Mahajan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mancherial, the accused's alcohol content was 131 mg.

"There is no fault of forest guards. Its very heartening to see most of the people realising that police had no fault in this. A case has been registered in concerned police station against rider," the official tweeted.

The CCTV footage shows a forest guard standing at the checkpost with the gate lowered signaling the approaching bike to stop. However, apparently fearing that his bike may be seized for violating lockdown norms, the bike rider did not stop and approached the checkpost at a high speed.

While the rider ducked on approaching the gate to avoid hitting the pole, the pillion rider hit the iron rod and fell off the vehicle, though the guard was seen trying to raise the gate in last minute.

Venkatesh Goud, a resident of Kotha Kommugudem in Luxettipet mandal of the same district, sustained head injury and died on the spot.

--IANS

ms/in