Telangana's active Covid cases cross 80,000 mark

There has been a massive jump in active cases over last two months due to the second wave of the pandemic.

As the state continues to see more infections than recoveries, the number of active cases mounted to 80,695.

Hyderabad, May 2 (IANS) Telangana's active Covid-19 cases on Sunday crossed 80,000 mark, nearly 10-fold increase over the last one month.

The number of active cases stands at 1,948 on March 3. The figure went up to 8,746 on April 4 and over the last one month there was nearly 10-fold increase.

The state reported 7,430 new Covid cases and 56 deaths during the 24-hour period that ended 8 p.m. Saturday.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 4,50,889 while the death toll jumped to 2,368.

The case fatality rate stands at 0.52 per cent against the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The recovery rate declined to 81.68 per cent against the national average of 81.7 per cent. The recovery rate was almost 99 per cent in early March.

Government and private laboratories tested 76,330 samples during the 24-hour period, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to over 1.30 crore.

Samples tested per million population improved to 3,50,888.

Greater Hyderabad remains the worst affected with 1,546 new cases. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad reported 533 and 475 cases respectively.

Out of 33 districts in the state, only nine reported cases in double digits.

Nalgonda saw 368 new cases followed by 349 in Sangareddy, 321 in Warangal Urban, 301 in Nizamabad, 279 in Mahaboobnagar, 272 in Karimnagar, 258 in Khammam, 242 in Siddipet, 226 in Jagtiyal, 205 in Nagarkurnool and 203 in Vikarabad.

--IANS

ms/rt