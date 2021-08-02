Telangana's BJP MLA ready to quit if CM promises 'package'

Raja Singh, who represents Goshamahal Assembly constituency in Hyderabad, said that the Chief Minister remembers SCs, STs, BCs, farmers, poor at the time of by-elections, in a reference to the his announcement of 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme in view of the ensuing by-elections to Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (IANS) BJP MLA Raja Singh on Monday offered to resign if Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao was ready to announce a development package for his constituency.

Under the scheme, which will be implemented on pilot basis in Huzurabad from August 16, each Dalit family will be provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh.

"People on social media are saying that if their MLA resigns, the constituency will get a package. I have been elected twice from Goshamahal and I am requesting you with folded hands, I am ready to resign whenever you want. My constituency also has SCs, STs, BCs and poor OCs. Announce a good plan for them so that every household get Rs 10 lakh," he told the Chief Minister.

Raja Singh said he would convince his party President to let him tender his resignation but before that a package should be announced for the constituency. He, however, exuded confidence that people will once again elect him.

--IANS

ms/vd