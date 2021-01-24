Telangana's Covid count drops below 200

The state logged 197 new cases and reported one death during the last 24 hours. The state's cumulative tally rose to 2,93,253 while the death toll moved to 1,589.

Hyderabad, Jan 24 (IANS) Telangana's daily Covid count dropped below 200 while the state continued to report more recoveries than new positive cases, health officials said on Sunday.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, the daily count in Greater Hyderabad dropped to 32. Karimnagar reported 13 cases while Medchal, Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts logged 12 cases each. The daily count in the remaining 29 districts was in single digits.

During the last 24 hours, 376 people recovered from the virus taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,88,275. The recovery rate improved to 98.30 per cent against the national average of 96.8 per cent.The state now has 3,389 active cases including 1,842 who are in home or institutional isolation.

Majority of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,006 beds out of 8,577 in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 219 private hospitals 6,777 out of 7,753 beds were vacant.

Authorities conducted 29,560 tests during the last 24 hours that ended 8 p.m. Saturday. While 25,817 samples were tested in government labs, 3,743 tests were conducted in private labs. With this the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 76,62,540. Tests per million population climbed to 2,05,871.

According to officials, 70 per cent of 2,93,253 cases reported in the state so far were asymptomatic.

The data shows that 63.90 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years. Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had co-morbidities.

--IANS

ms/kr