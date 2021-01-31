Telangana's Covid recoveries cross 2.90 lakh

The recovery rate improved further to 98.69 per cent against the national average of 96.9 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, the state reported 276 recoveries taking the cumulative numbers to 2,90,630, health officials said on Sunday.

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (IANS) Covid recoveries in Telangana crossed 2.90 lakh as the state continued to record more recoveries than the new cases.

The active cases also dropped to 2,240, including 828 who are in home or institutional isolation.

The state reported 163 new cases during the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 2,94,469. One more person succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,599.

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

The daily count of cases in Greater Hyderabad dropped further to 28. Rangareddy district logged 11 cases while the daily count in the remaining 31 districts was in single digit.

During the last 24 hours, 37,372 tests were conducted -- 33,243 in government labs and 4,029 in private labs. With this the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 78,61,361. Tests per million population climbed to 2,11,213.

According to officials, 70 per cent of positive cases reported in the state so far were asymptomatic.

Majority of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,024 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 217 private hospitals 6,835 out of 7,694 beds were vacant.

