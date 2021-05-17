Telangana's Covid recovery rate crosses 90%

A total of 5,559 people recovered from the virus during the 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. on Monday. With this the cumulative number of recoveries rose to 4,80,458.

Hyderabad, May 17 (IANS) The Covid recovery rate in Telangana crossed 90 per cent on Monday as the state continues to report more recoveries than new Covid cases.

The recovery rate, which had dropped to 80 per cent early this month from nearly 99 per cent in March, has now improved to 90.17 per cent. This is better than the national average of 84.8 per cent.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the health department, the state now has 49,341 active cases.

The state logged in 3,961 new cases, pushing the cumulative numbers to 5,32,784. The virus claimed 30 more lives during the same period, taking the overall death toll to 2,985.

The case fatality rate increased marginally to 0.56 per cent but still lower than the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The authorities conducted 62,591 tests during the 24-hour period. With this the state has so far tested 1,41,24,316 samples. Samples tested per million population stand at 3,79,481.

Greater Hyderabad recorded 631 new cases. The daily count in the state capital has come down considerably over last two weeks. No other district in the state reported more than 300 cases. Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri adjoining Hyderabad added 257 and 258 new cases respectively.

Sixteen out of 33 districts saw new cases in double digits. Khammam district reported 229 cases, followed by 160 in Karimnagar, 141 in Warangal Urban, 138 in Nalgonda, 137 in Vikarabad, 135 in Mahaboobnagar, 130 in Peddapalli and 122 in Mancherial.

