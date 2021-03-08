Telangana's Covid tally crosses 3 lakh-mark

The state crossed 3 lakh-mark a week after it completed one year of the pandemic. It was on March 2 last year that Telangana had reported first Covid case.

The fresh cases pushed the cumulative tally to 3,00,011.

Hyderabad, March 8 (IANS) Telangana's Covid-19 tally crossed the 3 lakh mark on Monday with the state reporting 111 new cases during the last 24 hours.

The state crossed the 1 lakh-mark in August and 2 lakh-mark in October.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,642.

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

The drop in the daily Covid count was due to fewer tests conducted over the weekend.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the health department, 19,929 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. This was 50 per cent less than the number of tests being conducted on week days.

A total of 16,082 samples were tested in government labs and 3,847 in private labs.

The cumulative number of tests rose to 89,84,552. Samples tested per million population climbed to 2,41,390.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 as per the WHO benchmark of 140 tests per million per day.

reater Hyderabad saw maximum number of cases at 27 followed by Rangareddy (10). Eight districts reported no cases, while in the remaining 23 districts the daily count was in single digit.

For a second consecutive day, the active cases dropped as the state saw more recoveries than new cases.

A total of 189 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,96,562. The recovery rate improved to 98.85 per cent against the national average of 96.9 per cent.

The total number of active cases now stands at 1,807 including 689 who were in home/institutional isolation.

Over 90 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,204 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant.

Similarly in 215 private hospitals, 6,859 out of 7,605 beds were vacant.

