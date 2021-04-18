Telangana's daily Covid cases breach 5k mark

Meanwhile, 15 deaths were reported in Telangana in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 1,824. The case fatality rate dipped slightly from 0.52 to 0.51 per cent against the national average of 1.2 per cent.

Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Telangana reported 5,093 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday.

The maximum cases continue to be reported from the state capital region and surrounding districts.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region reported 743 cases while adjoining districts of Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy recorded 488 and 407 cases respectively.

Nizamabad district, adjoining the neighbouring state of Maharashtra, remains a hotspot with 367 new infections reported from here. Kamareddy and Nirmal districts bordering Nizamabad reported 232, and 139 cases respectively.

Sangareddy reported 232 new cases followed by Jagtiyal with 223. Warangal Urban and Mahaboob Nagar districts reported 175, and 168 cases respectively. Similarly, Khammam and Karimnagar districts reported 155, and 149 cases respectively. 124 cases were reported from Mancherial.

According to media bulletin issued by the health department on Sunday, the number of active cases in the state jumped to 37,037 from 33,514 the previous day. The numbers include 24,156 persons who are in home or institutional isolation.

During the last 24 hours, health authorities conducted a record of 1,29,637 tests in the state. Samples tested per million population rose to 3,15,361.

