Telangana's daily Covid count drops further

The state reported 2,493 cases in the 24 hour period ending 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The number of cases has come down from 2,524 on Monday. The drop was despite higher number of tests conducted on Tuesday.

Hyderabad, June 1 (IANS) Telangana's daily Covid-19 count dropped further to 2,493 on Tuesday while the number of deaths has also declined.

A total of 94,189 samples were tested on Tuesday against 87,110 tests conducted on Monday.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally of cases to 5,80,844. Fifteen people succumbed to the virus during the period, taking the death toll to 3,296.

The state continued to record more recoveries than new cases. A total of 3,308 people recovered during the 24 hour period.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Health Department, the state's cumulative number of recoveries rose to 5,44,294.

The recovery rate improved further to 93.7 per cent, higher than the national average of 92.04 per cent.

The number of active cases dropped to 33,254.

The state has so far conducted over 1.52 crore Covid tests. Samples tested per million population rose to 4,10,272.

Greater Hyderabad recorded 318 new cases. No other district recorded 200 cases. Officials said 25 out of 33 districts recorded cases in double digits.

Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri adjoining Hyderabad saw 152 and 137 new cases, respectively.

Nalgonda reported 165 cases, followed by 129 in Karimnagar, 121 in Khammam, 115 in Bhadradri Kothagudem, and 105 in Mahabubabad.

