Telangana's daily Covid count jumps to 684

The daily count in Greater Hyderabad shot up to 184 while the spike continued in other districts. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts bordering the state capital reported 61 and 45 cases respectively.

Hyderabad, March 31 (IANS) In the biggest surge in Covid-19 cases this year, Telangana reported 684 new cases during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday.

Nizamabad district reported 48 new cases while 30 new cases were detected in Nirmal. Nalgonda saw 24 new cases followed by Mahaboobnagar (23), Jagtiyal (19), Warangal Urban (17), Yadadri Bhongir (17), Khammam (17), Suryapet (16).

The fresh infections pushed the state's tally to 3,07,889. Three more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,697.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent but still lower than the national average of 1.3 per cent.

With less number of recoveries than the new cases, the number of active cases mounted further to 4,965. They include 1,873 who are in home or institutional isolation.

A total of 394 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,01,227.

The recovery rate dropped further to 97.83 per cent but still better than national average of 94.1 per cent.

Admissions into hospitals treating Covid patients in the state continued to increase. The number of patients undergoing treatment in government-run and private hospitals has gone up to 3,092 from 2,955 the previous day.

A total of 62 government hospitals had 858 patients while the number of patients undergoing treatment in 226 private hospitals mounted to 2,228. Out of 8,419 beds in government hospitals, 7,561 were vacant while in private hospitals 5,848 beds out of 8,076 were vacant.

Health authorities conducted 56,122 tests during the last 24 hours. While 48,065 samples were tested in government laboratories, 8,057 samples were tested in private laboratories.

The authorities have so far conducted 1,01,51,609 tests. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,72,746.

--IANS

ms/sdr/