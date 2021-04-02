Telangana's daily Covid count nears 1,000-mark

Greater Hyderabad continued to be the worst-hit with the daily count mounting to 254.

In the biggest single-day jump in more than four months, there were 965 new cases, pushing the state's cumulative tally to 3,09,741.

Hyderabad, April 2 (IANS) Telangana's daily Covid-19 count reached close to 1,000 mark as the surge continued in most parts of the state in the last 24 hours.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts bordering Hyderabad reported 110 and 97 cases, respectively.

Other districts also saw spike in cases during the last 24 hours that ended 8 p.m. Thursday.

Nizamabad reported 64 new cases while 56 new infections were detected in Nirmal.

Jagtiyal saw 35 new cases followed by Karimnagar (29), Sangareddy (29), Nalgonda (24), Khammam (22), Warangal Urban (19), Adilabad (18) and Mahaboobnagar (18).

Five more person succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,706.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent but still lower than the national average of 1.3 per cent.

With less number of recoveries than the new cases, the number of active cases jumped to 6,159, including 2,622 who are in home or institutional isolation.

A total of 312 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,01,876.

The recovery rate dropped further to 97.46 per cent but still better than national average of 93.7 per cent.

Admissions into hospitals treating Covid patients in the state continued to increase. The number of patients undergoing treatment in government-run and private hospitals has gone up to 3,537 from 3,345 the previous day.

A total of 62 government hospitals had 939 patients while the number of patients undergoing treatment in 228 private hospitals mounted to 2,598.

Out of 8,477 beds in government hospitals, 7,538 were vacant while in private hospitals 5,637 beds out of 8,235 were vacant.

Health authorities conducted 59,297 tests during the last 24 hours. While 51,049 samples were tested in government laboratories, 8,248 samples were tested in private laboratories.

The authorities have so far conducted 1,02,10,906 tests. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,74,339.

--IANS

ms/ksk/