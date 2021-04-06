Telangana's daily Covid count surges close to 1,500 mark

During the last 24 hours, the state reported 1,498 new cases, highest in over five months. This has pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,14,735.

Hyderabad, April 6 (IANS) Telangana's daily Covid-19 count reached near 1500 mark as the cases continue to surge in several parts of the state.

Six more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,729. According to the director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate remains at 54 per cent against the national average of 1.30 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad reported 313 cases, the highest in the state while districts bordering it continue to witness a spike. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 164 and 128 cases respectively.

Nizamabad district bordering Maharashtra saw a big surge to record 142 new cases. Nirmal registered 85 new cases followed by Warangal Urban (62), Jagtiyal (60), Nalgonda (45), Karimnagar (46), Rajanna Sircilla (43), Suryapet (42), Khammam (36) and Mancherial (34).

The admissions into hospitals treating Covid cases have also gone up to 4,670 from 4,288 the previous day.

The number of private hospitals treating Covid has also increased to 247 from 225 last week. These hospitals have 10,916 beds while a total of 3,429 were occupied. The number of Covid patients under treatment in 61 government-run hospitals stands at 1,241.

A total of 245 people recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,03,013. The recovery rate has slipped further to 96.27 per cent but still above the national average of 92.5 per cent.

Of the total 62,350 tests conducted during last 24 hours, 56,004 samples were tested in government laboratories and 6,346 in private labs. With this, the number of tests conducted in the state so far climbed to 1,04,98,347. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,82,061.

--IANS

ms/sdr/