Telangana's Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb a role model: KCR

Hyderabad, May 21 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb of Telangana State is a role model for the cultural life of the world.

Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb is used as a euphemism for the fusion of Hindu and Muslim cultures.

The chief minister conveyed his greetings to people of the State on the occasion of International Cultural Day being celebrated on Friday (May 21).