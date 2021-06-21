Telangana's Warangal Urban district to be renamed Hanamkonda

The Chief Minister, who visited Warangal and Hanamkonda to participate in various programmes, announced that orders with regard to change in the names of the two districts will be issued in 2-3 days.

Hyderabad, June 21 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced that Warangal Urban district will be renamed Hanamkonda and Warangal Rural district Warangal.

As part of reorganisation of districts in 2016, Warangal was divided into five districts - Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, and Jangaon.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, also announced that Warangal will be developed as medical services hub. He said four cities in the state need to be developed to ease the burden on state capital Hyderabad.

Stating that the population of Hyderabad increased manifold, he said if the districts continue to depend on Hyderabad, they will lag behind in development.

The Chief Minister said that a dental hospital and dental college will be set up in Warangal. He laid the foundation stone for multi super-specialty hospital to come up on the land where Warangal Central Jail stood till recently.

The 135-year-old Nizam era Warangal Central Jail was demolished last week to build the hospital. The 24-storied building will come up on 60 acres of land.

It will have 2,000 beds and 35 super specialty wings. It will also have seminar halls and auditoriums for medical students and 100 rooms for patients' attendants.

KCR has directed officials to provide all modern facilities including a helipad facility on the terrace for landing of helicopters bringing patients for emergency care.

He asked officials to build the hospital as a Green Building with the Canadian style of cross ventilation.

Pointing out that Canada has the most advanced health system in the world, KCR said a team will be sent to Canada to study the health system. He said a similar health system will be adopted in Telangana.

KCR said multi-specialty hospital should be completed in one-and-half years. Referring to construction of 10-storied building in 28 hours in China, he stressed the need for adopting a similar technique in Telangana.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated new building of Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University. The building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore on five acre land.

He also inaugurated an integrated collectorate complex in Hanamkonda, which has come up at a cost of Rs 57 crore.

