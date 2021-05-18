Telcos working to restore telecom, internet services affected by Cyclone Tauktae

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Telecom operators are working closely with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), infrastructure providers (IP) and local authorities to restore the disruption in telecom and internet services caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnakata, Goa and Daman and Diu.

"COAI and its members are working closely with Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Infrastructure Providers (IPs) and local state authorities to minimize the impact of Cyclone Tauktae on India's telecommunications network," said S.P. Kochhar, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

In a statement, he said that the telcos are taking every possible step to mitigate Cyclone Tauktae's impact on the people in the affected states.

Intra circle roaming has been initiated so that mobile phone users can easily switch between telecom service providers (TSP) in case their native TSP is affected. Priority Call Routing is helping government officials to coordinate and execute restoration work, he said.

All TSPs and their OEM partners have deployed extra workforce on the ground to protect and restore telecom infrastructure. To cater to the disruption in mobile towers, TSPs have deployed additional Cell on Wheels (CoW) to support impacted telecom sites.

"In the absence of grid supply, adequate diesel and battery backup at telecom sites is ensuring continuity of services. Close coordination with the NDMA and their Teams in the field is being done," Kochhar said.

