Tele ICU at Lucknow's PGI from this December; 6 medical colleges in other UP districts to be linked to it

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Lucknow will start the "first and largest" telemedicine Intensive Care Units (ICUs) from December across 75 districts of the state, in which the institute will be linked with the ICU unit of other medical colleges for better treatment of patients admitted in medical colleges of other districts.



According to a press release by the State Health Department on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered to start the service of Tele ICU so that patients suffering from serious diseases can get treatment like PGI in the ICU of the medical college present in their own district.

According to the release, the Director of PGI, Dr Radhakrishna Dhiman informed that the ICU units of six medical colleges of the state will be connected to the tele ICU of PGI by the first week of December.

"In the first phase, around 200 ICU beds from six medical colleges will be connected to PGI. In which 60 beds will be from PGI, 40 beds from Gorakhpur and 20 beds from other medical colleges. Dr. Dhiman informed that medical colleges of Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra will be connected with Tele ICU of PGI. Soon this facility will be expanded to 75 districts," said the release.

Mentioning about the first wave of Coronavirus in the state, the release said that the telemedicine facility of PGI had helped doctors from other districts to treat the patients of Covid. During this period, general patients were relieved by connecting directly to this telemedicine facility when OPD services were closed.

The release further said that CM Yogi Adityanath had also directed to connect ICUs of medical colleges of other districts with tele ICUs of PGI with this facility so that patients with corona and other diseases with serious diseases can be sent to PGI in medical colleges.

The team of experts of PGI located in Lucknow will give online training to doctors of medical colleges established in other districts.

The release further informed that PGI experts will keep a close watch on other serious patients, including patients admitted on ventilators, patients with complex operations in other districts. (ANI)

