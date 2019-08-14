Telecast programme on Independence Day with sign language interpretation: I&B Ministry to private news channels

New Delhi (India), Aug 14 (India): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked private satellite news TV channels to telecast programme on Independence Day celebration with sign language interpretation. This will help in making Independence Day celebration programme on television accessible to people with hearing disabilities.

"In a major step towards the implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has decided to implement Accessibility Standards for Persons with Disabilities in television programmes for private TV channels also from this Independence Day," said a press release from Ministry of Information & Broadcasting."In a significant beginning from this year's Independence Day, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has asked Private Satellite News TV channels also to telecast a short programme on Independence Day Celebrations, along with corresponding sign language interpretation, in the afternoon/evening of August 15. The channels have been told that they may either make their own programme with sign language interpretation or if they wish, they may carry a bulletin prepared by DD News free of cost," it read.It said that Doordarshan has been carrying sign language interpretation of the address of President of India on the eve of Independence Day and Prime Minister's address from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day every year."This year too, President's address and the entire function from Red Fort will be telecast live with sign language interpretation on DD Bharati channel," it read. (ANI)