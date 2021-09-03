Telegram launches live stream feature with version 8.0 update (Corrected ld)

The update has enabled options to remove captions from media and hide sender names when forwarding, easy switch to unread channel without going back to chat list, and an improved sticker panel along with new animated emoji.

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Encrypted messaging app Telegram has introduced live streams with unlimited viewers to groups and channels with its version 8.0 update.

The live stream feature supports unlimited viewers along with allowing them to raise hand and join broadcast.

Users can preview and edit how the message will look along with several customisation options.

Users can hide the sender's name or hide captions on media messages, deselect messages that they don't want to send, and even change the recipient if they tapped the wrong chat.

Users now also have the flexibility of scrolling through the channels followed without getting back to the chat list.

If the chat list has been organised with folders or archived chats, the app will follow the structure set up by users: channels in the current folder, then within each folder, then those left in all chats and the archive.

The app now shows trending stickers above 'Recently Used' in the sticker panel.

Users can save a pack for future and the app now has larger previews for sticker suggestions.

