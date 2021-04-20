Telugu film industry to do only emergency shootings

It said the emergency film shootings will be carried out with a maximum of 50 workers duly following necessary guidelines.

Hyderabad, April 20 (IANS) The Telugu film industry on Tuesday decided to do only emergency film shootings in view of the surge in Covid-19 pandemic, the Telugu Film Producers Council said.

All precautionary measures will be taken in shooting/post production places. This will be scrupulously followed by Telugu film industry, said Council's honorary secretaries T. Prasanna Kumar.

The decision came on a day when the state government announced imposition of night curfew across the state to contain the spread of Covid.

Though the government allowed cinema theatres to screen the shows till 8 p.m., cinema theatre owners' association decided to voluntarily shut down theatres from Wednesday.

It was in June last year that the state government had permitted resumption of shooting for films and television programmes after all activities relating to film industry had come to a halt in March. Cinema theatres, however, were allowed to re-open in December.

