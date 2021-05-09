Telugu states' CMs convey Mother's Day greetings

Tweeting in Telugu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said: "Nothing equals a mother's love. The encouragement, courage, and inspiration a mother gives, is invaluable. Salutations to the mothers who symbolise love and sacrifice".

Amaravati/ Hyderabad, May 9 (IANS) The Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, conveyed their greetings on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday.

His Telangana counterpart, K Chandrasekhar Rao, in his tweet, noted that a mother's love is sublime and pure, and said that our good qualities, such as patience, love, sacrifice are imbibed from them.

He also said that mothers play a key role in the growth of every person.

The Telangana Chief Minister also said that several welfare schemes rolled out for the benefit of mothers, by the state government, are proving to be role models for the country.

--IANS

