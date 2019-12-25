Temperature dips in northern India, severe cold day condition prevails

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): During the past 24-hours, temperatures over the national capital and its adjoining areas have fallen by three to five degrees celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), during past 24-hrs temperatures have fallen by 3-5°C over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West UP, Jammu, Bihar and by 1-2°C over Punjab, Rajasthan and risen by 2-3°C over East Uttar Pradesh.



"Cold day conditions are very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar during next 5 days," IMD said in its weather forecast bulletin.

The weather forecast agency also said that severe cold conditions were observed in most pockets of different states and union territories.

"Today, Severe cold Day conditions observed in most pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh; in some pockets over East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan. Cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar and CDCs in some pockets over north Madhya Pradesh", India Meteorological Department.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal tomorrow. (ANI)





