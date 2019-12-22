Ten takeaways from Narendra Modi's speech

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Amid the countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a huge gathering at the Ramlila Maidan here, flaying the opposition parties for their alleged hypocrisy in opposing the new citizenship law.

Here are 10 key points from the Prime Minister's speech:

* Opposition and Urban Naxals are behind the violence in the name of anti-CAA protests.

* A rumour is being spread that all Mulsims will be sent to detention centres. It's a lie, it's a lie, it's a lie.

* Unity in diversity is India's speciality * CAA doesn't apply to any Indians, be it Hindus or Muslims. * Burn effigies of Modi as much as you wish, but don't burn public properties or vehicles of the poor people. * I request you not to harm the cops. When they help you, they don't do it depending on your religion. * Today Mamata (Banerjee) Didi has reached the UN directly from Kolkata. But until a few years ago, this same Mamta Didi was pleading to stop infiltrators from Bangladesh. * The Congress is upset and desperate at the fact that the governmnet under me is being respected by all prominent Muslim majority nations. Hence, they are dividing the country. * Boundaries of more than 1,700 colonies in Delhi have been identified in a very short time. Maps of more than 1,200 colonies have also been placed on the portal. Keeping problems unsolved is not our way. * When we legalised hundreds of colonies in Delhi, did we ask what is your religion or which party do you support? abn/arm