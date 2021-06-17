Tension at Tikri border after man burnt to death

The police are not taking chances with the inflammatory situation and sufficient force has been deployed to prevent a possible breakdown of law and order.

Bahadurgarh (Haryana), June 17 (IANS) Tension is brewing on the Tikri border with report coming in of a death due to torching after the agitating farmers allegedly set a person from Bahadurgarh on fire.

As per the details emerging from the incident, one Madan Lal gave a statement to the police that his brother, Mukesh, had gone to meet the agitating farmers sitting in protest against the three Central farm laws on Tikri border on NH9 on at 5 pm on Wednesday.

His father, Jagdish, received telephonic information that the agitating farmers had doused his son with kerosene and had torched him. On getting this information, Madan Lal along with the sarpanch of Kasar village immediately reached the spot where they had a confrontation with the agitating farmers.

Thereafter, they took Mukesh to General Hospital, Bahadurgarh, for treatment.

According to the sarpanch, before dying, Mukesh had told him that he had been set on fire by one Kishan, who was wearing white clothes.

On the basis of Madan Lal's statement, an FIR was registered at Sector 6 police station in Bahadurgarh in the early hours of Thursday.

During the day, after Mukesh succumbed to his burn injuries, Section 302 was added to the case.

The main culprit, Kishan, who belongs to Jind district, has been arrested. Further investigations are underway.

The post-mortem of the deceased is being conducted and heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

