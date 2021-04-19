Tension in TN hospital as kin cite lack of oxygen for deaths

Refuting the charge, a health official told IANS: "Normally the death rate of Covid-19 patient ward in the hospital will be one per day. But today four patients lost their lives. Two other persons admitted in the critical care ward (non-Covid-19) also died."

Chennai, April 19 (IANS) Tension prevailed at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Tamil Nadu on Monday with the relatives of patients alleging the death of six patients due to disruption in supply of oxygen.

According to the official, work on the hospital's oxygen plant was underway on Monday and the relatives of the Covid-19 patients who died alleged that the death was due to disruption in oxygen supply.

"There are over 150 patients in the hospital's Covid-19 ward. Supply of oxygen to several patients did not get disrupted," the official added.

According to the official, an inquiry by the Director Medical Education has been ordered.

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram had also visited the hospital, a police official told IANS.

However, Sundaram, and hospital officials were not available for comment despite IANS trying several times.

--IANS

vj/vd