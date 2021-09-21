Tension simmering in Delhi Congress against state chief

Romesh Sabbharwal, who was a candidate in the New Delhi constituency against Arvind Kejriwal, has come out in the open and posted a series of tweets tagging Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "Where we're these fellows who are humiliating us now from 1991 to 1998? They were in Schools. They think they all are above you. Please save us from HUMILIATION. We are loyalists of party&your Family. We stood always with Rajivji&Indiraji family."

Some Congress leaders have written letters and a few have taken to social media to air their grievances.

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Ahead of civic body polls in the national capital, tension is simmering in the Delhi Congress on the style of functioning of state party chief Anil Chaudhary.

He added that "@RahulGandhi You had given illiterate & so Juniors to lead us. All seniors people who worked with loyalty to your grand mother, father & mother are getting humiliated.@shaktisinhgohil No one is listening us.If we became senior it's crime now in our party? Where your family loyalists go?"

The disgruntled group after holding meetings many times have decided to raise the voice jointly after the Gandhis return from vacation.

Sources say many leaders have been planning to write a letter to Sonia Gandhi and some have written also but have not disclosed the contents. Sources close to the Delhi President said that this is baseless and everyone was welcome to work for the party.

Anil Chaudhary was made the Delhi Congress chief in March 2020.

The differences came to the fore after the appointment of coordinators by the Delhi Congress chief. Chaudhary's detractors say that the appointments were made without the consultation of senior party members from the districts. The Delhi Congress appointed coordinators to coordinate with AICC observers.

The Congress has already begun the process of selecting candidates for the forthcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

The MCD polls are scheduled in 2022, but the Congress has started preparing a year ahead.

The MCD is divided into three zones and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ruling the local civic body in all the three zones. The MCD polls are indicators of the electorate's mood in the next major Lok Sabha elections. Right now the BJP has the largest number with 181 seats followed by the AAP at 49 and Congress with 31 seats.

