Terror attack impossible in coastal Goa: CM

Sawant was speaking at a function held in the state capital to launch two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) donated by the Defence Ministry shipbuilding and repair facility, Goa Shipyard Limited, to the Goa Police for maintaining safety in Goa's coastlines.

"There is always a threat for coastal security. After the (26/11) Mumbai attack, we are always alert about coastal security. The coastal security force is doing a very good job and because of that, there has been no untoward incident. It is because of them that we are safe," Sawant said.

Goa, which has a coastline of nearly 100 km, has been on a terror alert, especially since the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and successive state governments have made efforts to beef up the coastal security apparatus to thwart potential terror strikes. The Chief Minister also said that apart from patrolling the beaches, the ATVs would also be used for ferrying persons surviving drowning incidents from the beaches, which are inaccessible to ambulances, to nearby motorable roads where medical assistance can be provided.