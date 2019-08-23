Terror funding case: Bhopal Court sends three to ATS custody

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A Bhopal court on Friday sent three people to Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody till August 26 in connection with an alleged terror funding case.



The ATS had, on August 22, arrested the trio and detained two others in Madhya Pradesh's Satna.

According to the special police force, 13 Pakistani phone numbers were recovered from their possession. They were allegedly in contact with Pakistan through these numbers, said the squad.

The four accused persons have been identified as Sunil Singh, Shubham Tiwari, Balram Singh Patel, Bhagvendra Singh Patel. The name of the fifth member is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

