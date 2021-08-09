Terror hideout busted in J&K, huge cache of arms recovered

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Aug 9th, 2021, 18:00:22hrs
Srinagar, Aug 9 (IANS) Ahead of Independence Day, the BSF averted a major tragedy by seizing a huge cache of arms and ammunitions from a terrorist hideout in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, Border Security Force official said.

On specific input, a joint operation of the BSF and army was launched along with Special Operations Group of police in the forests of Vill-Sangad, (Teh-Mankot) in Mendhar police station area.

During the search operation, a large quantum of arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout including two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, one Chinese pistol, 10 pistol magazines, four Chinese grenades and four detonators.

--IANS

zi/in

