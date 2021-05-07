Terror hideout busted in J&K's Doda

Police said that acting on specific information police and territorial army launched a search operation in Chookyan forest area of Doda.

Jammu, May 7 (IANS) Security forces busted a terror hideout on Thursday evening in J&K's Doda district recovering RDX filled pipe bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

"A large cache of explosives and IEDs hidden in a natural cave was recovered during the searches.

"Two 5 litre pressure cookers filled with RDX, 2 pipe bombs about 5 Kg each filled with RDX, 4 detonators, 12 volt battery, 50 metre wire, six 1.5 volt cells, and stored RDX were recovered.

"The busting of the hideout has foiled the plans of the terrorists to carry out some big attack in near future," police sources said.

--IANS

sq/rs